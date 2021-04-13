NOW MagazineAll EventsWrite Em Up – 5th Anniversary Show

Write Em Up – 5th Anniversary Show

Todd Van Allen hosts a special night of comedy over the internet via Facebook Live. Comics perform while a team of writers jot down roast-jokes about everything the comics say, do, whatever. Todd then collects the roasts and reads them out. Verbatim. Comics include Cassie Cao, Andrew Chapman, Courtney Gilmour, Al Val and Jackie Kashian. Writers are Derek Forgie, Jennifer McAuliffe and Danielle Koenig. April 23 at 9 pm. https://www.facebook.com/writeemupshow/live
Advance Tickets: Sit in the Zoom Room with the comics and writers by sending a $5 suggested donation to http://paypal.me/writeemup

 

2021-04-23 @ 09:00 PM to
2021-04-23 @ 10:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Comedy

