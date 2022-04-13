Write Em Up: 6th Anniversary Show!

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
We are 6 years old!
We’ve been in-person, online, Facebook and Twitch, but now Write Em Up returns to its home at Comedy Bar for its 6th anniversary!
Todd Van Allen hosts a night of comedy where comics perform. All the while a team of writers write roast-jokes about everything the comics say, do, whatever.
Todd then collects the roasts and reads them out. Verbatim.
To celebrate our anniversary, we bring you The Battle of the Balazo Brothers!
The funnest show in TO returns!
Comics:
Michael Balazo
Derek Forgie
Ted Morris
Tamara Shevon
Joe Vu
Writers:
Terrance Balazo
Brandon Hackett
Tracy Hamilton
Sat Apr 30 @ 7pm at Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor St West. $20 adv/$25 at door
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $20