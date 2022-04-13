Write Em Up: 6th Anniversary Show!

We are 6 years old!

We’ve been in-person, online, Facebook and Twitch, but now Write Em Up returns to its home at Comedy Bar for its 6th anniversary!

Todd Van Allen hosts a night of comedy where comics perform. All the while a team of writers write roast-jokes about everything the comics say, do, whatever.

Todd then collects the roasts and reads them out. Verbatim.

To celebrate our anniversary, we bring you The Battle of the Balazo Brothers!

The funnest show in TO returns!

Comics:

Michael Balazo

Derek Forgie

Ted Morris

Tamara Shevon

Joe Vu

Writers:

Terrance Balazo

Brandon Hackett

Tracy Hamilton

Sat Apr 30 @ 7pm at Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor St West. $20 adv/$25 at door