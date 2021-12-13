Write Em Up – Christmas Edition

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
It’s Write Em Up Live at the Unknown Comedy Club.
Todd Van Allen hosts a night of comedy over the internet! Comics perform while a team of writers jot down roast-jokes about everything the comics say, do, whatever. Todd then collects the roasts and reads them out. Verbatim.
It’s the funnest show on the globe!
Comics:
David Caffo, Andrew Chapman, Rosani Christy, Abdullah Usman and Kelly Aija Zemnikis.
Writers:
Surer Qaly Deria, Derek Forgie and Tracy Hamilton.
When: Thurs Dec 23 @ 9:30 pm
Where: The Unknown Comedy Club – https://www.unknowncomedyclub.com/tickets/p/writemup
Cost: $10
Event Price - $10