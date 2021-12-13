Write Em Up – Christmas Edition

It’s Write Em Up Live at the Unknown Comedy Club.

Todd Van Allen hosts a night of comedy over the internet! Comics perform while a team of writers jot down roast-jokes about everything the comics say, do, whatever. Todd then collects the roasts and reads them out. Verbatim.

It’s the funnest show on the globe!

Comics:

David Caffo, Andrew Chapman, Rosani Christy, Abdullah Usman and Kelly Aija Zemnikis.

Writers:

Surer Qaly Deria, Derek Forgie and Tracy Hamilton.

When: Thurs Dec 23 @ 9:30 pm

Where: The Unknown Comedy Club – https://www.unknowncomedyclub.com/tickets/p/writemup

Cost: $10