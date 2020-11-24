Write Em Up on Facebook Live!

Todd Van Allen hosts a night of comedy over the internet via Facebook Live. Comics perform while a team of writers jot down roast-jokes about everything the comics say, do, whatever. Todd then collects the roasts and reads them out. Verbatim. Comics include Aba Amuquandoh, Marissa Cristiano, Greg Houston, Mohamed Hussain and Emma Malm.

Dec 4 at 9 pm.

https://www.facebook.com/writeemupshow

https://www.facebook.com/events/3461085103957360/

$5 suggested donation at https://www.paypal.me/writeemup