Write Em Up on Facebook Live!

Todd Van Allen hosts a night of comedy over the internet via Facebook Live! Comics perform while a team of writers jot down roast-jokes about everything the comics say, do, whatever. Todd then collects the roasts and reads them out. Verbatim.
Friday July 23 at 9 pm ET on the Write Em Up Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/writeemupshow/live/
BE PART OF THE SHOW! Sit in the Zoom Room with the comics and writers by sending a $5 suggested donation to https://www.paypal.me/writeemup.
Comics:
Vei Chong
Derek Forgie
Marc Hallworth
Heather Macdonald
Mudit Verma
Writers:
Christophe Davidson
Brandon Hackett
Karen O’Keefe