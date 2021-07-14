COVID-19

Write Em Up on Facebook Live!

Todd Van Allen hosts a night of comedy over the internet via Facebook Live! Comics perform while a team of.

Jul 14, 2021

Write Em Up on Facebook Live!

Todd Van Allen hosts a night of comedy over the internet via Facebook Live! Comics perform while a team of writers jot down roast-jokes about everything the comics say, do, whatever. Todd then collects the roasts and reads them out. Verbatim.

Friday July 23 at 9 pm ET on the Write Em Up Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/writeemupshow/live/

BE PART OF THE SHOW! Sit in the Zoom Room with the comics and writers by sending a $5 suggested donation to https://www.paypal.me/writeemup.

Comics:

Vei Chong
Derek Forgie
Marc Hallworth
Heather Macdonald
Mudit Verma

Writers:

Christophe Davidson
Brandon Hackett
Karen O’Keefe

2021-07-23 @ 09:00 PM to
2021-07-23 @ 10:30 PM

Online Event

Concert or Performance

Comedy

