Write Em Up on Facebook Live!

Todd Van Allen hosts a night of comedy over the internet via Facebook Live! Comics perform while a team of writers jot down roast-jokes about everything the comics say, do, whatever. Todd then collects the roasts and reads them out. Verbatim.

Friday July 23 at 9 pm ET on the Write Em Up Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/writeemupshow/live/

BE PART OF THE SHOW! Sit in the Zoom Room with the comics and writers by sending a $5 suggested donation to https://www.paypal.me/writeemup.

Comics:

Vei Chong

Derek Forgie

Marc Hallworth

Heather Macdonald

Mudit Verma

Writers:

Christophe Davidson

Brandon Hackett

Karen O’Keefe