Write Em Up

Todd Van Allen hosts a night of comedy over the internet via Facebook Live. Comics perform while a team of writers jot down roast-jokes about everything the comics say, do, whatever. Todd then collects the roasts and reads them out. Verbatim. Comics include Sammy Farid, Marc Hallworth, Bria Hiebert, Jimmer Lowe and Liz Myers. Writers are Terrance Balazo, Christophe Davidson and Derek Forgie. 9 pm. $5 suggested donation at paypal.me/writeemup. https://www.facebook.com/writeemupshow/live/

Location - Virtual Event

 

2021-01-15 @ 09:00 PM to
2021-01-15 @ 10:30 PM
 

Concert or Performance
 

Virtual Event
 
 

Virtual Event

