Write Em Up

Todd Van Allen hosts a night of live online comedy where comics perform while a team of writers jot down roast-jokes about everything the comics say, do, whatever. Todd then collects the roasts and reads them out. Verbatim. Comics include William Bradbury, Mike Carrozza, Meg Felling, Juliana Rodrigues and Collin Sideris. Writers are Terrance Balazo, Derek Forgie and Ana-Marija Stojic. March 19 at 9 pm. Suggested donation $5.

https://www.facebook.com/writeemupshow/

Be part of the show- Sit in the Zoom Room with the comics and writers by sending a $5 suggested donation to paypal.me/writeemup.