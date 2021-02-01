Write Em Up

Todd Van Allen hosts a night of comedy over the internet via Facebook Live. Comics perform while a team of writers jot down roast-jokes about everything the comics say, do, whatever. Todd then collects the roasts and reads them out. Verbatim. Comics include Cindy Basha, Matthew Carter, Simone Holder, Brendan McKeigan and Amish Patel. Writers are Clare Belford, Derek Forgie and Brandon Hackett. Feb 12 at 9 pm. Recommended donation $5. https://www.facebook.com/writeemupshow/

BE PART OF THE SHOW- Sit in the Zoom Room with the comics and writers by sending a $5 suggested donation to paypal.me/writeemup.