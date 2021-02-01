NOW MagazineAll EventsWrite Em Up

Write Em Up

Write Em Up

by
9 9 people viewed this event.

Todd Van Allen hosts a night of comedy over the internet via Facebook Live. Comics perform while a team of writers jot down roast-jokes about everything the comics say, do, whatever. Todd then collects the roasts and reads them out. Verbatim. Comics include Cindy Basha, Matthew Carter, Simone Holder, Brendan McKeigan and Amish Patel. Writers are Clare Belford, Derek Forgie and Brandon Hackett. Feb 12 at 9 pm. Recommended donation $5.  https://www.facebook.com/writeemupshow/ 

BE PART OF THE SHOW- Sit in the Zoom Room with the comics and writers by sending a $5 suggested donation to paypal.me/writeemup.

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-02-12 @ 09:00 PM to
2021-02-12 @ 10:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Comedy
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.