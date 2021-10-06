Write Em Up- On Facebook Live

Readers' Choice 2021

Todd Van Allen hosts a night of comedy over the internet via Facebook Live. Local comics and comics from around.

Oct 6, 2021

Todd Van Allen hosts a night of comedy over the internet via Facebook Live. Local comics and comics from around the world perform while a team of writers jot down roast-jokes about everything the comics say, do, whatever. Todd then collects the roasts and reads them out. Verbatim. Oct 20 at 9 pm. $5. https://www.facebook.com/writeemupshow/live/

BE PART OF THE SHOW- Sit in the Zoom Room with the comics and writers by sending a $5 suggested donation to https://www.paypal.me/writeemup.

Comics:

Jason Allen
Justin Foster
Ethan O’Reilly
Genevieve Rice
Vong Sho

Writers:

Derek Forgie
Brandon Hackett
Olivia Stadler

Additional Details

Event Price - $5

Date And Time
Wed, Oct 20th, 2021 @ 09:00 PM
to

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy
 
 

