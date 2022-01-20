Write Em Up! Online Event @ Unknown Comedy Club

- News
It’s Write Em Up Live at the Unknown Comedy Club!
Todd Van Allen hosts a night of comedy over the internet! Comics perform while a team of writers jot down roast-jokes about everything the comics say, do, whatever. Todd then collects the roasts and reads them out. Verbatim.
Friday, Jan 28 at 9 pm. $10. Tickets: unknowncomedyclub.com
Comics:
Nicole Benjamin
Cory Goldhar
Jay Hunter
Ashley J. Perna
Ying Vigilan
Writers:
Clare Belford
Derek Forgie
Brandon Hackett
