Write Em Up! Online Event @ Unknown Comedy Club

It’s Write Em Up Live at the Unknown Comedy Club!

Todd Van Allen hosts a night of comedy over the internet! Comics perform while a team of writers jot down roast-jokes about everything the comics say, do, whatever. Todd then collects the roasts and reads them out. Verbatim.

Friday, Jan 28 at 9 pm. $10. Tickets: unknowncomedyclub.com

Comics:

Nicole Benjamin

Cory Goldhar

Jay Hunter

Ashley J. Perna

Ying Vigilan

Writers:

Clare Belford

Derek Forgie

Brandon Hackett