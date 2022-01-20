Readers' Choice 2021

Jan 20, 2022

Write Em Up! Online Event @ Unknown Comedy Club

It’s Write Em Up Live at the Unknown Comedy Club!

Todd Van Allen hosts a night of comedy over the internet! Comics perform while a team of writers jot down roast-jokes about everything the comics say, do, whatever. Todd then collects the roasts and reads them out. Verbatim.

Friday, Jan 28 at 9 pm. $10. Tickets: unknowncomedyclub.com

Comics:

Nicole Benjamin
Cory Goldhar
Jay Hunter
Ashley J. Perna
Ying Vigilan

Writers:

Clare Belford
Derek Forgie
Brandon Hackett

Additional Details

Event Price - $10

Date And Time

Fri, Jan 28th, 2022 @ 9:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Event Tags

