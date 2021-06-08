Write Em Up! Pride Edition

Todd Van Allen hosts an online night of stand-up comedy with comics performing while a team of writers jot down roast-jokes about everything the comics say, do, whatever. Roasts are collected and read out. Verbatim. With comics Sarah Ashby, Robby Hoffman, Andrew Johnston, Ted Morris and Arianne Tong. Writers: Derek Forgie, Tracy Hamilton and Ana-Marija Stojic. June 18 at 9 pm. https://www.facebook.com/writeemupshow

Be part of the show- Sit in the Zoom Room with the comics and writers by sending a $5 suggested donation to http://paypal.me/writeemup.