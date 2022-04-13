Write On! Write Now

Longform writers and special guests open mic. Sign up at 6:30; limited slots available. Anything goes so bring your A-B-C game!

Dive into magical worlds with writers who love to revisit characters, evolve stories, and send you on journeys to far-off places in the imagination. April 19 featuring Jen Frankel (Undead Redhead), James Dick (Analog Magazine), and the amazing Shirley Meier (Eclipse Court).

A limited number of open mic slots are available with sign-up starting at 6:30. Bring your poetry, songs, stories, or whatever you can fit into five minutes. Apr 19 at 7 pm (sign up at 6:30 pm). Free. Bampot House of Tea, 201 Harbord. eventbrite.ca.