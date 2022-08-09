Write On! Write Now

Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 9, 2022

Literary open mic on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday every month with featured writers (15 min) and sign-up starting at 6:30 pm (5 min). A place for creators to dig into their long-form work, or poems or songs or whatever. We encourage encouragement and lob minor lovebombs. Inclusive, diverse, and above all supportive to writers at all stages and any experience. More information and upcoming events on Facebook. Always free!

Free

Tue, Aug 16th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 09:00 PM

