NOW MagazineAll EventsWychwood Clarinet Choir

Livestream concert.  The last Sunday of every month, the WCC releases a new concert video performance by The Wychwood Clarinet Choir, preceded by a live chat with Michele Jacot and Roy Greaves. Free.

http://wychwoodclarinetchoir.com

Virtual Event

 

2021-01-31 @ 03:45 PM to
2021-05-31 @ 05:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music
 
 

Virtual Event

