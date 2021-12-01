Comic Sans Productions is collaborating with Comedy Appetizer this holiday season to bring you a very special treat, even if you’ve been naughty.⠀

X-Mas Beards is a good old-fashioned comedy show just in time for the holidays. Catch headliner Elvira Kurt and her mischievous little elves for a jolly good time.

Featuring Zabrina Douglas, Jesse Singh, Ryan Sim, Jesse Ralph and Darcia Armstrong.

Hosted by Alice Rose and Mike Payne.

**COVID 19 INFORMATION & ACCESSIBILITY**

All theatre patrons are required to show proof of full vaccination along with a government issued photo ID in order to attend a performance at Comedy Bar. There must be at least 14 days passed since your second dose. No refunds will be issued for patrons turned away at the door due to non-compliance. Screenshots are fine but photos of ID or vaccine receipts will not be accepted.

You must wear a mask at all times inside the bar, except for when you are seated.

Comedy Bar is a basement venue with 16 steps down to the entrance. Washrooms are located on the main floor.

The use of smoke machines and strobe, flashing lights or lasers may occur during performances