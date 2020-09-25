Xenia Concert: Here Comes Ladom!

Please note that this is a livestream performance available for viewing via the Xenia Concerts Facebook Page.

Ladom Ensemble combines piano, cello, accordion, and percussion in a unique blend of acoustic chamber and world music that is passionate, sophisticated, and wild. Their all-original repertoire incorporates inspirations from Argentinean tango, Serbian folk and dance traditions, Persian classical repertoire, as well as music from the Classical (Bach, Prokofiev), and progressive rock worlds (Radiohead). Ladom doesn’t pretend to represent any one tradition, but rather expresses an authentically Canadian fusion.

This concert is designed to appeal to and be welcoming of all listeners, including people affected by autism and disability. Please come and enjoy this incredible music with us!

FAQs

This is a livestream performance that will be available to audience members through the Xenia Concerts Facebook page.

To download instructions on how to tune into our Facebook livestream, click here