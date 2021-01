Accordionist Michael Bridge performs a special livestream concert that you can watch from the comfort of your home. The concert is a virtuosic program featuring an eclectic mix of works by Bach, Piazzolla, Henry Mancini and more.

This concert is designed to appeal to and be welcoming of all listeners, including people affected by autism and disability. Jan 31 at 11 am.

https://xeniaconcerts.com/event/livestream-concert-with-michael-bridge/