NOW MagazineAll EventsXenia Concert: Quatour Despax

Xenia Concert: Quatour Despax

Xenia Concert: Quatour Despax

by
9 9 people viewed this event.

Every concert with the Despax Quartet is a family affair.  Established in 2003 and comprising of four siblings, the quartet performs regularly in Ottawa, Quebec, and Toronto. They perform a programme of music by Kroll, Beethoven, and some tunes you may have heard on the radio. This concert is designed to appeal to and be welcoming of all listeners, including people affected by autism and disability. Dec 13 at 11 am.

https://xeniaconcerts.com/event/livestream-concert-with-the-despax-quartet/

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

(500 spots left)
 

Date And Time

2020-12-13 @ 11:00 AM to
2020-12-13 @ 12:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.