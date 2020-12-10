Xenia Concert: Quatour Despax

Every concert with the Despax Quartet is a family affair. Established in 2003 and comprising of four siblings, the quartet performs regularly in Ottawa, Quebec, and Toronto. They perform a programme of music by Kroll, Beethoven, and some tunes you may have heard on the radio. This concert is designed to appeal to and be welcoming of all listeners, including people affected by autism and disability. Dec 13 at 11 am.

