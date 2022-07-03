Yaas & Vyle Present: The Play We Just Wrote Just Now

- News
Award winning drag comedians Hillary Yaas (Camp Wannakiki) and Selena Vyle (Far Cry 6) present an entirely improvised play, based on audience suggestions.
Armed with nothing but a clothing rack full of fabulous outfits and wigs, they invent multiple outrageous characters through the magic of costume and wig changes live on stage!
A not to be missed one-time-only drag comedy event! July 13 at 8 pm. $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.
This month’s guest: Kirsten Rasmussen (Second City, Slo Pitch)
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $20
