Yaas & Vyle Present: The Play We Just Wrote Just Now

Jul 3, 2022

Award winning drag comedians Hillary Yaas (Camp Wannakiki) and Selena Vyle (Far Cry 6) present an entirely improvised play, based on audience suggestions.

Armed with nothing but a clothing rack full of fabulous outfits and wigs, they invent multiple outrageous characters through the magic of costume and wig changes live on stage!

A not to be missed one-time-only drag comedy event! July 13 at 8 pm. $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.

This month’s guest: Kirsten Rasmussen (Second City, Slo Pitch)

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $20

Wed, Jul 13th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 09:00 PM

Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy

