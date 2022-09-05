Yaas & Vyle Present: The Play We Just Wrote Just Now

Award winning drag comedians Hillary Yaas (Camp Wannakiki) and Selena Vyle (Far Cry 6) present an entirely improvised play, based on audience suggestions.

Armed with nothing but a clothing rack full of fabulous outfits, they invent multiple outrageous characters through the magic of costume and wig changes live on stage!

A not to be missed one-time-only drag comedy event!