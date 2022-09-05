Yaas & Vyle Present: The Play We Just Wrote Just Now

Readers' Choice 2021

Award winning drag comedians Hillary Yaas (Camp Wannakiki) and Selena Vyle (Far Cry 6) present an entirely improvised play, based on audience suggestions.

Armed with nothing but a clothing rack full of fabulous outfits, they invent multiple outrageous characters through the magic of costume and wig changes live on stage!

A not to be missed one-time-only drag comedy event!

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor St W, Toronto

Event Price - $20

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time

Wed, Sep 14th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 09:00 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

