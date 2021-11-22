Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Yard Lime – A Winter Lime

Nov 22, 2021

Yard Lime – A Winter Lime

13 13 people viewed this event.

Yard Lime is a poppin’ band rinsing through live, instrumental soca, dancehall, reggae, and afrobeats — so everything getting mashed up in the sweat. Come lime to vibes of Machel, Patrice, Bunji Garlin, Koffee, Tarrus Riley, Kerwin Du Bois, Burna Boy, and a lot more.

STEELPAN. Carlis Majid Afram (New Dimension, Skiffle, Despers USA)

TROMBONE. Ernesto Barahona (The Arkells, Bedouin Soundclash)

ELECTRIC BASS. Evan Porter (Chris LaRocca, Charlotte Day Wilson)

DRUMSET. Donny Milwalkee (The Dirty B-Sides, game.set.trap)

Additional Details

Location Address - 876 Dundas Street W

Event Price - $10 Online tickets

Date And Time
Sat, Dec 4th, 2021 @ 9:00 PM to
Sun, Dec 5th, 2021 @ 01:00 AM

Location
The Cottage

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine