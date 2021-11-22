Yard Lime – A Winter Lime

Yard Lime is a poppin’ band rinsing through live, instrumental soca, dancehall, reggae, and afrobeats — so everything getting mashed up in the sweat. Come lime to vibes of Machel, Patrice, Bunji Garlin, Koffee, Tarrus Riley, Kerwin Du Bois, Burna Boy, and a lot more.

STEELPAN. Carlis Majid Afram (New Dimension, Skiffle, Despers USA)

TROMBONE. Ernesto Barahona (The Arkells, Bedouin Soundclash)

ELECTRIC BASS. Evan Porter (Chris LaRocca, Charlotte Day Wilson)

DRUMSET. Donny Milwalkee (The Dirty B-Sides, game.set.trap)