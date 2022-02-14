Year of the Rat

A Factory World Premiere featuring four new works written and performed by Augusto Bitter, Charlotte Corbeil-Coleman, Rosa Laborde, and Anita Majumdar. Directed by Nina Lee Aquino

Streaming LIVE for six performances, February 24 – March 5

“What do you think is happening here?”

A wannabe Instagram influencer in a bathroom giving a tarot reading, an actor in a front hallway looking for a way out, a granddaughter stuck in place by a relative’s last words, and a mother in an attic realizing she’s been a bad actor in her own life. Unfolding and intertwining in unexpected ways, Year of the Rat follows these four stories as their relationships with their homes, and with themselves, is forever changed by an ongoing global confinement.

Streamed live from each playwrights’ own home, Year of the Rat blurs the boundaries between fact and fiction, taking audiences behind closed doors for a live glimpse into how four peoples’ lives were upended in 2020…the year of the rat.

Tickets are free of charge to audiences across the globe. Register today at: https://www.factorytheatre.ca/shows/year-of-the-rat/