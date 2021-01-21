NOW MagazineAll EventsYou Are A Star

You Are A Star

Canadian singer/songwriter Jay Gordon Wright has launched a new online concert series in support of the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres (OCRCC). You Are A Star is a series of seven monthly episodes, each featuring his own original songs performed entirely by Wright. Across the episodes, 25 songs will be featured and performed “live” by Wright using his home-based production studio. The free online concerts are being presented as a way to draw attention to the cause and to encourage sponsors to help support the OCRCC. Episodes available at

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oP2F2cNGa3c

2021-02-14 @ 04:00 PM to
2021-02-14 @ 04:30 PM
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music
 
 

