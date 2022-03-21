Readers' Choice 2021

You In Mind: The Robot Orchestra

Mar 21, 2022

11 11 people viewed this event.

The Robot Orchestra is just that: Tiny robots play a 1-hour meander from dreamy ambient & spooky arhythmic to ratchety hard driving fusion.

Artist Danny Shaddick presents the first concert from our You in Mind series, an open call for emerging musicians.

The Robot Orchestra is a band of acoustic instruments being played by machines built using robotics parts and other moving electronic components. Its creation was a response to the inability to get together with other musicians during the pandemic, and a curiosity about the kinetic sculptural qualities of robotic mechanisms.

All ticket sales from this event will go to Sistema Toronto

Additional Details

Location Address - 918 Bathurst Street

Event Price - $5-$15

Date And Time

Sat, Apr 16th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music
 
