You In Mind: The Robot Orchestra

The Robot Orchestra is just that: Tiny robots play a 1-hour meander from dreamy ambient & spooky arhythmic to ratchety hard driving fusion.

Artist Danny Shaddick presents the first concert from our You in Mind series, an open call for emerging musicians.

The Robot Orchestra is a band of acoustic instruments being played by machines built using robotics parts and other moving electronic components. Its creation was a response to the inability to get together with other musicians during the pandemic, and a curiosity about the kinetic sculptural qualities of robotic mechanisms.

All ticket sales from this event will go to Sistema Toronto.