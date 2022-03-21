You In Mind: The Robot Orchestra

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
The Robot Orchestra is just that: Tiny robots play a 1-hour meander from dreamy ambient & spooky arhythmic to ratchety hard driving fusion.
Artist Danny Shaddick presents the first concert from our You in Mind series, an open call for emerging musicians.
The Robot Orchestra is a band of acoustic instruments being played by machines built using robotics parts and other moving electronic components. Its creation was a response to the inability to get together with other musicians during the pandemic, and a curiosity about the kinetic sculptural qualities of robotic mechanisms.
All ticket sales from this event will go to Sistema Toronto.
Location Address - 918 Bathurst Street
Event Price - $5-$15