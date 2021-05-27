ACT II STUDIO presents the play that looks at life and love in lockdown. Condo living in the time of Covid. Zoom in on the residents of Lawfty Towers, where lockdown life tests their bandwidth. Written by the playwrights of ACT II STUDIO and directed by Vrenia Ivonoffski, Varda Shomrony, and Cathy Shilton. June 18 at 7 pm, June 19 at 2 and 7 pm. $15. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/your-internet-is-unstable-tickets-156134178531?aff=now

The zoom link will be sent to ticketholders 24 hours in advance of the performance.

Inquiries: events@act2studio.ca

http://www.act2studio.ca/internet-is-unstable