Yuh Deh Yah, Oakwood?

Yuh Deh Yah, meaning ‘are you here?’ in patois, is an expression of care and community. Nia Centre for the Arts and Small World Music are collaborating to bring you a full day in community, live from Oakwood Village. In this local day-festival setting, we’re bringing you live music, local business vendors, good food from Caribbean Eats and adult play activations from RESET.

Nia Centre is building Canada’s first professional Black arts centre, steps away from Little Jamaica at 524 Oakwood Ave. Come catch a vibe with us in our neighbourhood while we bring the summer energy to our local park.

Join us on August 20th in Charles Brereton Park (306 Oakwood Avenue) from 12-6pm for a day of good music, good energy and community.

Visit niacentre.org to learn more.