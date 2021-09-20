Zombie Wrestling – Night 1

Election

ZOMBIE WRESTLING is BACK! COME PARTY WITH ZOMBIE WRESTLING!!!!!! Watch Zombies and Luchadores battle to the death in this "EPIC" Day 1.

Sep 20, 2021

Watch Zombies and Luchadores battle to the death in this “EPIC” Day 1 of 2 Event!
Superkickd Pro Wrestling Rock Show!
Thursday, October 28, 2021
7:30pm Doors
8:00pm Action
The Great Hall’s Longboat Hall
1087 Queen Street West
Toronto, On
Buy tickets now to make sure you don’t miss out!
Tickets:
$40 General Admission!)

*** ALL COVID RULES FOLLOWED ***

8 matches
Music
Alcohol
and more!
TICKETS:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/…/zombie-wrestling-night-2…
BUY ONLINE: www.superkickd.ca
EVENT SPONSORS:
Kinetic Life
Button Machine

 
 

Location Address - 1087 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1H3

Event Price - 40

Thu, Oct 28th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
The Great Hall

Concert or Performance

Art
 
 

