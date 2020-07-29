AHM Artists’ Livestreaming of Poetry and Art

NOW MagazineAll EventsAHM Artists’ Livestreaming of Poetry and Art

Asian Heritage Month

by Asian Heritage Month
 
ASIAN HERITAGE MONTH

ZOOM: AHM Artists’ Live-Streaming of Poetry and Art

poet PATRIA RIVERA | artist JOE RIVERA

Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2 pm

https://tinyurl.com/ahm2020-talk3

Zoom Meeting ID: 867 0089 8010 No password required

 

2020-08-01 @ 02:00 PM to
on ZOOM, Toronto, Ontario
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Books
 
 
 

Asian Heritage Month
Asian Heritage Month promotes Canada's diversity. It strives to celebrate the vibrant and growing Asian community from the arts and sciences to sports, business, and government.

