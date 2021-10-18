Zuffalo – Halloween Hometown Show

Grateful Zuffalo’s Strange & Skeletonal Molecular Machine party. Oct 30 doors 8 pm. $25, adv $20. Luanda House, 1355 St Clair W. http://www.zuffalo.ca/tickets

— LIVE MUSIC IS BACK FROM THE DEAD—

Enter the time machine backwards to 1972 where Zuffalo will perform selections from the Grateful Dead’s Europe ’72 album. Then, enter the machine once again, but forwards this time, to experience the phantasmagoria on the walls of 2021 and a final set of Zuffalo original music. Your peers will be costumed, so zombies will walk freely, and beasts will go unidentified. Let the music enter your metaphysical mind and create a night to remember.

Set 1 – Skullections from Grateful Dead’s Europe ’72

Set 2 – Zuffalo

— COVID INFO —

We are required by law to check vaccine passports at the door. It’s not our or the venue’s choice, so please be respectful. Please bring your proof of 2nd dose and your ID. You will also need a mask for entry. Rapid tests will not be an optional alternative. We are sorry to those who will not be able to attend.

We will also be video streaming the event over the world-wide-spider-web for those to view with their blood-shot bug eyes. Link for that to be revealed in the future.