2020 Christ the King On-Line Conference

NOW MagazineAll Events2020 Christ the King On-Line Conference

2020 Virtual “Christ the King Rally” On-Line Conference

“By my strength and by my power; They shall know that my name is Lord” (Jeremiah 16:21)

Presented by the Catholic Charismatic Renewal Council (CCRC) of the Archdiocese of Toronto. Join our annual celebration virtually and free of charge from the comfort of your home on Saturday, November 21, 2020 – 9 am to noon EST.

Live event via CCRC’s Facebook page & You Tube channel.  Anointed Praise & Worship and powerful talks by Bishop R. Kasun, Fr. Francis Ching and Fr. Matthias Amuzu.

CONTACT for more info:

Phone: 416-466-0776  //  Email: ccrctorontoinfo@gmail.com

Web: www.ccrctoronto.com   Facebook: CCRC Toronto

 

2020-11-21 @ 09:00 AM to
2020-11-21 @ 12:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Conference
 

Community Events

