2021 LunarFest Celebrates the Year of the Ox

There’s nothing more important than family when it comes to Lunar New Year, and we rely on these connections now more than ever.

“Family is not an important thing – it’s everything!” – Michael J. Fox

Do any funny family stories come to your mind during the festive season? This year, members of our local communities tell us their favourite family stories, and it is these precious moments that we cherish the most when we are apart. LunarFest also invites you to a special virtual dinner with our diverse community so you can explore food from around the world right at home!

Along with a virtual music showcase and cross-cultural art gallery, celebrate the joys of families big and small for the upcoming Year of the Ox. What does the new year have in store for you? Have your fortune told and find out if this will be an “Ox-picious year” to look forward to!

Enjoy the bright and beautiful work of local Indigenous artists displayed in the form of six luminous lanterns located at the Varley Art Gallery Courtyard from Feb 5 – 17!

For more info, visit lunarfestgta.ca and celebrate the Lunar New Year like no other!