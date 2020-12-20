2021 LunarFest Celebrates the Year of the Ox

Enjoy the bright and beautiful work of local Indigenous artists displayed in the form of six luminous lanterns located at the Varley Art Gallery Courtyard from Feb 5 – 17. Events include members of the local communities sharing their favourite family stories, a virtual dinner with the diverse community so you can explore food from around the world right at home, a virtual music showcase and cross-cultural art gallery. Celebrate the joys of families big and small for the upcoming Year of the Ox. What does the new year have in store for you? Have your fortune told and find out if this will be an “Ox-picious year” to look forward to. http://lunarfestgta.ca