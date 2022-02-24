Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

6th annual U of T Entrepreneurship Week

Feb 24, 2022

6th annual U of T Entrepreneurship Week

5 5 people viewed this event.

Join U of T’s entrepreneurial community and campus accelerators in an online celebration of the impact that innovation and startup activity can have on our economy, our health, and the planet. With over 600 new ventures launched in the past decade, U of T is the fastest-rising university for startups, one of the world’s top 10 university-managed incubators and #1 in Canada for research-based startups.

This year’s schedule includes Entrepreneurship Week mainstays, such as the UTE Startup Prize Pitch Competition, True Blue Expo and UTE Speaker Series: From the Track to the Boardroom with Donovan Bailey. Plus, back by popular demand Pitch with a Twist – celebrating International Women’s Day, Fireside at FemSTEM with Dr. Sandy Skotnicky, and the Hatchery Speaker Series.

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Mon, Mar 7th, 2022 @ 12:30 PM
to Thu, Mar 10th, 2022 @ 06:30 AM

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Conference

Event Category

Virtual Event

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine