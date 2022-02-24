6th annual U of T Entrepreneurship Week

Join U of T’s entrepreneurial community and campus accelerators in an online celebration of the impact that innovation and startup activity can have on our economy, our health, and the planet. With over 600 new ventures launched in the past decade, U of T is the fastest-rising university for startups, one of the world’s top 10 university-managed incubators and #1 in Canada for research-based startups.

This year’s schedule includes Entrepreneurship Week mainstays, such as the UTE Startup Prize Pitch Competition, True Blue Expo and UTE Speaker Series: From the Track to the Boardroom with Donovan Bailey. Plus, back by popular demand Pitch with a Twist – celebrating International Women’s Day, Fireside at FemSTEM with Dr. Sandy Skotnicky, and the Hatchery Speaker Series.