aabaakwad 2021 is the third international gathering of Indigenous artists, curators and thinkers.

aabaakwad (it clears after a storm) is an annual Indigenous-led conversation on Indigenous art by those who create, curate and write about it. A gathering that alternates annually between Toronto and international venues, showcasing dynamic dialogue examining themes, materials and experiences in Indigenous art practice globally. The only Indigenous-led arts gathering of its kind in the world, co-presented by the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) and the Canada Council of the Arts, this year’s event welcomes more than 40 presenters from 24 First Nations and six countries, including Rebecca Belmore, Alan Michelson, Taqralik Partridge, Duke Redbird, Timimie Marak, Liisa-Ravna Finbog, internationally renowned writer Gerald Vizenor, and Sobey art award winner Laakkuluk Williamson-Bathory for three days of free conversation and performance. We are Indigenous-led and artist-centred.

Catch the entire 3-day arts gathering via livestream for free on https://aabaakwad.com/.

Image credit/caption: Lori Blondeau. Lonely Surfer Squaw II, 1997. Duratrans transparency in lightbox, Overall: 104.8 x 80.2 x 17 cm. Purchase, with funds by exchange from a gift of Mrs. Jules Loeb, donated by the Ontario Heritage Foundation, 2020. © Lori Blondeau 2020/18