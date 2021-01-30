NOW MagazineAll EventsBLACK 365

Northern Power Summit (NPS) presents its 5th annual conference virtually with an event called Black 365 on February 20, a celebration of Black excellence in music and the arts in February. Presented by @BelieveMusicCanada.

The event will include keynote addresses from legendary Canadian hip-hop pioneer Maestro Fresh Wes, and founder of the New Skool Rules Conference and Festival in the Netherlands, Henca Maduro.

“Our February session is called Black 365 to highlight black excellence in Canada and abroad. This has been a challenging year. From Black Lives Matter to the impact of the deaths of George Floyd to Breonna Taylor, there is a need for this information. It was inspiring to see so many people stand up for equality over the summer. We want to be able to deliver more tools so that we can seize this moment in history,” says NPS Co-founder D.O. Gibson. Pre-register https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8yXly1IXSI&feature=emb_logo

info@northernpowersummit.com

Location - Virtual Event

 

2021-02-20 @ 01:00 PM to
2021-02-20 @ 06:00 PM
 

2021-02-20
 

Online Event
 

Conference
 

Music
 
 

