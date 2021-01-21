Cities’ Identity Through Architecture and Arts (CITAA) – 5th Edition

Cities’ identities are constructed and developed over the time, from physical, cultural and sociological perspective the identities are incessantly evolving. This conference will discuss how Architecture and Arts are the embodiment of the historical, cultural, and economical characteristics of the city. It presents how cities’ memories play a vital role in protecting the physical and nonphysical heritage of the city. The research presented in this conference will make sense of the transformation of cities and urban cultures, and investigates different new approaches developed in, both, Contemporary Arts and Architecture.