Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange

Aug 22, 2022

CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange

1 1 people viewed this event.

CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange is Canada’s largest startup awards program and venture conference, which takes place, in person, in Toronto on November 1-2 2022.

The CIX Summit annually brings together founders and CEOs of Canada’s most innovative early and growth-stage tech companies, global investors, corporates, and industry advisors.

The 2022 CIX Summit will feature curated startup presentations, keynotes, and panels with industry-leading executives, as well as focused networking opportunities designed to foster new connections and provide forums for dialog.

CIX’s ultimate goal is powering new deals.

Additional Details

Location Address - 145 Richmond Street West

Event Price - 799

Date And Time

Tue, Nov 1st, 2022 @ 02:00 PM
to Wed, Nov 2nd, 2022

Event Types

Conference

Event Category

Festivals
 
Watch video
 

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine