CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange is Canada’s largest startup awards program and venture conference, which takes place, in person, in Toronto on November 1-2 2022.
The CIX Summit annually brings together founders and CEOs of Canada’s most innovative early and growth-stage tech companies, global investors, corporates, and industry advisors.
The 2022 CIX Summit will feature curated startup presentations, keynotes, and panels with industry-leading executives, as well as focused networking opportunities designed to foster new connections and provide forums for dialog.
CIX’s ultimate goal is powering new deals.
Location Address - 145 Richmond Street West
Event Price - 799