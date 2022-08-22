CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange is Canada’s largest startup awards program and venture conference, which takes place, in person, in Toronto on November 1-2 2022.

The CIX Summit annually brings together founders and CEOs of Canada’s most innovative early and growth-stage tech companies, global investors, corporates, and industry advisors.

The 2022 CIX Summit will feature curated startup presentations, keynotes, and panels with industry-leading executives, as well as focused networking opportunities designed to foster new connections and provide forums for dialog.

CIX’s ultimate goal is powering new deals.