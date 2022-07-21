Culture’s Compass Is Reminaging The Arts And Culture Landscape

Bringing together artists, arts administrators, emerging professionals, and anyone interested in arts and culture development.

Virtually, July 26-27th, 2022

Culture’s Compass is hosting a free two day virtual conference! The conference entitled “Reimagining The Arts And Culture Landscape” will discuss the inner and current workings of the arts and culture sector. We hope to see you in attendance.

About Culture’s Compass

Culture’s Compass started in 2020 as a free two day virtual conference. That year it explored how the arts and culture industry kept beating during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to fatigue from online events, 2021 was adapted as a digital experience featuring a virtual gallery showcasing emerging artists, a mini docu-series, and a resource hub. This year (2022) the free virtual conference is making a return with a focus on reimagining the arts and culture sector, and taking a deeper look at the cultural landscape.

For a full listing of our speakers and performers please visit www.culturescompass.com

Sign Up Link

https://hopin.com/events/cultures-compass-reimagining-the-arts-and-culture-landscape/registration

Contact(s):

Adriana Monestime and Alisha Bowden

Culture’s Compass Marketing Team

ccbi@humber.ca