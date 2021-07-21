FOFS In Conversation with Devery Jacobs

Join the Future of Film Showcase in our final FREE event of the festival, our Closing Keynote: In Conversation with Devery Jacobs.

Join us live on Thursday July 22nd 6pm EST!

Visit fofs.ca/industry to register for FREE on Eventbrite. From there you will receive the YouTube link to watch our live event!

ABOUT DEVERY JACOBS

Devery Jacobs is an award-winning actress most notably known for her lead role in the feature film, Rhymes for Young Ghouls. a role which resulted in her nomination for Best Performance by An Actress In A Leading Role at the 2014 Canadian Screen Awards. Devery has amassed a significant body of work since including The Lie, and Blood Quantum. Most recently, Devery starred in several notable projects including the hit Netflix Original horror drama series The Order, and the fantasy drama series American Gods based on author Neil Gaiman’s novel. Coming up next, she can be seen starring in the new feature film Bootlegger which follows the story of Mani played by Devery, an ambitious lawyer in her 20s who heads back to her remote Indigenous community to help her people free themselves from outdated paternalistic laws. The film won best screenplay at Cannes’ Cinefondation in 2017. Devery will also star in Academy Award winner Taika Waititi’s new series Reservation Dogs set to air on FX this August 2021.

ABOUT ZAARIN BUSHRA

Zaarin Bushra is an award-winning actor, and filmmaker from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She is known for her role in White Elephant (2019), which earned her the Standout Actress in a Feature Film at the Reelworld Film Festival 2020 and received great acclaim at Canadian Film Fest 2021.

Zaarin is currently Director of Operations of Future of Film Showcase, where she works diligently to cultivate industry events and programs to uplift young and emerging filmmakers, while paying keen attention to creatives of colour.

ABOUT FUTURE OF FILM SHOWCASE

The Future of Film Showcase (FOFS) is a Canadian not-for-profit media arts organization presenting short films from Canadian Filmmakers aged 40 and younger. FOFS fosters the future of emerging Canadian filmmakers by providing them with a platform that celebrates their art alongside an audience as unique as they are, and one that allows filmmakers to network, cultivate, and share their talent through an annual film festival and professional development events that are held throughout the year.