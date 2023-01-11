Geographic Perspectives on Climate Change Mitigation in Urban and Rural Environments

The field of geographic sciences takes many forms and has been continuously evolving over the years. Physical geography specifically deals with aspects of climate, weather, wind currents, and aquatic movements. A subfield of physical geography is the field of climatology. As a recently established field under the umbrella of geographic sciences, climatology aims to address the continuous damage mankind is inflicting upon the earth’s natural atmosphere, weather, and climate by studying its causes, effects, and practical mitigation techniques.

Developments in the field are becoming increasingly needed by the day, as the devastating effects of climate change take hold, and are unleashed upon cities, and human settlements. The biggest offender that contributes to the threat of climate change is the consumption of fossil fuels and other non-renewable resources of energy, namely to meet the rising demand for energy in urban environments. In pursuit of technological advancement, economic prowess, and global success, many cities have turned a blind eye to the harmful effects of unsustainable practices in urban development. These practices cost the world, and the cities, their respective livability, habitability, and continuity. They are short-term solutions to long-term problems.