Global Toronto 201

Small World Music presents a music showcase and conference as a platform for re-imagining and building a sustainable, equitable, and accessible music sector. With the guiding theme of Now What: Making Space, Enacting Change. Performers include AfrintoniX, The Commotions, Moneka Aribic Jazz, Pantayo, Turkwax and others. June 14-18. Pwyc, with a suggested donation of $75. http://www.globaltoronto.org

Purchase your GT21 badge at globaltoronto.org. Badges are valued at CA $75. In the interests of making the conference more accessible, the organizers are offering a Pay What You Can (PWYC) option, with a suggested price of $75. Contributions of more than $75 are encouraged and help offset costs for those experiencing financial pressure. Through partnerships across the country and world, Global Toronto is sharing promo codes to reduce or waive fees entirely. If you have not come across these promo codes, contact info@globaltoronto.org to find out how to join in at a reduced, or waived, rate.

Small World Music is a registered charity. Canadian Participants wishing to donate and receive a tax receipt can do so as part of the registration process.

GT is not just about business: It’s both a marketplace and a meeting place to address systemic issues of sustainability, equity, and accessibility in the music industry. Intensive community consultations are at the heart of the planning process, making the conference relevant and valuable to the community, with buy-in from across the spectrum.

Prioritizing under-represented voices and players in the international music industry means not only having powerful conversations on systemic issues affecting the industry and building pathways to addressing them, but also creating deep relationships in markets not often present in similar events. GT20 welcomed 801 Participants from 75 countries, nearly half of whom reported they were experiencing their first Canadian music industry event. We expect to build on these numbers at GT21.