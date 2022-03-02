Herstory: She-Rites Conference

Designed to empower and support diverse racialized women-identifying participants of all ages, this event brings women’s dreams to the forefront as a critical part of our thriving social, artistic and civic past, present and future. When BIPOC women’s dreams are realized as a central part of life, women can share their talents and be inspired to give back to and elevate the community for everyone’s well-being.

March 5 from 1-4:30 pm. Free.

This virtual event is part of the City of Toronto’s Awakenings program, a series of projects created by Black, Indigenous and artists of colour, all exploring anti-colonial, anti-racist and anti-oppressive truths. Learn more at toronto.ca/museums. Presented by: Achieve Potential Inc. and Toronto History Museums