HOW TO: get started with Bio Design

The practice of Bio Design is popping up in the fields of design and technology, but what exactly does this mean for designers? Growing textiles, mycelium, designing organisms, and seeing your studio as a lab. Join this class to learn about enabling technologies in this field and how to incorporate this field into your practice! All disciplines welcome.

You Will Learn:

What Bio Design is and a brief history of its discipline

Bio safety

Your first project, setting up a lab, building your skill tree

Where do you source materials and organisms?

Collaboration, community, the commons, and crediting

About the Speaker

Ananda Gabo is an interdisciplinary designer who has been exploring synthetic biology, manufacturing, food design, and community building for ten years. They are co-founder of crtclcrafting, a bio-design studio that researches techniques for speculative manufacturing. Ananda has been a Community Bio Fellow in 2019 at MIT Media Lab, an Ada Lovelace Fellow at Open Science Hardware Summit 2020, and a judge for iGEM (Internationally Genetically Engineered Machine) 2020.

“HOW TO … ” series explore things that intrigue creatives’ mind and imagination.

Pricing:

General Admission: $45 + tax

Member Admission: $25 + tax

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP: https://artscapedanielslaunchpad.spaces.nexudus.com/events/1412599217/how-to–start-with-bio-design?portal=