Interior Design Show Toronto 2021 Spring Resiliency Virtual Conference

Celebrating 23 years of innovation, one of North America’s top design summits, the Interior Design Show (IDS), will live on a virtual stage from Monday, May 10 to Thursday, May 13, 2021. Presented by Volvo, IDS offers unparalleled access to the most notable design leaders from across the globe who will meet on this powerful platform to discuss the future of design. This year’s conference will focus on two main themes: Sustainability and Designing for the Future.

IDS will host a four-day online educational program offering keynote presentations, seminars, demos and networking opportunities for all design professionals within the architecture, design, creative and the built environment.

HIGHLIGHTS:

New this year, the Prototype Pitch sessions, presented by Caesarstone, will feature products, concepts and ideas not currently in production that address new ideas for architecture, design and building industries. IDS21 participants will have the opportunity to view all submissions. A panel of judges will select one winning design which will be announced during the virtual event.

Conference Keynotes:

The Future of Design is Decolonized

Elizabeth (Dori) Tunstall – Dean, Faculty of Design, OCAD University

The Evolution of Hospitality

Matt Davis – Co-founder, DesignAgency

Anita Modha – Strategy & Design, Seeds and Growth , Otto Design Group

Kristen Lien – Principal, FRANK

Evolution | Revolution How Timber will define healthy cities for tomorrow

Natalie Telewiak – Principal , Michael Green Architecture

What does an equitable recovery post pandemic look like for the future of cities?

Zahra Ebrahim – CEO, Monumental

The Kitchen Water Hub – Beyond the sink and faucet

Corey Klassen Design Manager, Articulated Design Studio

See the list of conference speakers here: https://toronto.interiordesignshow.com/en/plan-your-visit/speakers.html

WHEN:

May 10-13, 2021

Starts at 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

See conference schedule here: https://toronto.interiordesignshow.com/en/plan-your-visit/schedule.html

WHERE:

Virtual Conference

TICKET INFORMATION

Register for the full Spring Resiliency Virtual Conference or purchase individual tickets to specific speaker conferences.