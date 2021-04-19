Interior Design Show Toronto 2021 Spring Resiliency Virtual Conference

Celebrating 23 years of innovation, one of North America’s top design summits, the Interior Design Show (IDS), will live on a virtual stage from Monday, May 10 to Thursday, May 13, 2021. Presented by Volvo, IDS offers unparalleled access to the most notable design leaders from across the globe who will meet on this powerful platform to discuss the future of design. This year’s conference will focus on two main themes: Sustainability and Designing for the Future.
IDS will host a four-day online educational program offering keynote presentations, seminars, demos and networking opportunities for all design professionals within the architecture, design, creative and the built environment.
HIGHLIGHTS:
New this year, the Prototype Pitch sessions, presented by Caesarstone, will feature products, concepts and ideas not currently in production that address new ideas for architecture, design and building industries. IDS21 participants will have the opportunity to view all submissions. A panel of judges will select one winning design which will be announced during the virtual event.
Conference Keynotes:
The Future of Design is Decolonized
Elizabeth (Dori) Tunstall – Dean, Faculty of Design, OCAD University
The Evolution of Hospitality
Matt Davis – Co-founder, DesignAgency
Anita Modha – Strategy & Design, Seeds and Growth , Otto Design Group
Kristen Lien – Principal, FRANK
Evolution | Revolution How Timber will define healthy cities for tomorrow
Natalie Telewiak – Principal , Michael Green Architecture
What does an equitable recovery post pandemic look like for the future of cities?
Zahra Ebrahim – CEO, Monumental
The Kitchen Water Hub – Beyond the sink and faucet
Corey Klassen Design Manager, Articulated Design Studio
See the list of conference speakers here: https://toronto.interiordesignshow.com/en/plan-your-visit/speakers.html
WHEN:
May 10-13, 2021
Starts at 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
See conference schedule here: https://toronto.interiordesignshow.com/en/plan-your-visit/schedule.html
WHERE:
Virtual Conference
TICKET INFORMATION
Register for the full Spring Resiliency Virtual Conference or purchase individual tickets to specific speaker conferences.
Comments are Closed.