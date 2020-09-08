Join us as we host our third annual International Day of the Girl event, virtually! Log in from the comfort of your couch, kitchen table or even your bed to hear from young women, and female trailblazers that speak about the steps we need to take to help young women create gender equity in the workplace.

Our event, is jam packed! And will feature familiar female voices such as:

CORPORATE PANEL:

Moderated By: Jodi Kovitz- Founder, CEO- Move the Dial

Featuring:

Jennifer Khan- Head of Diversity & Inclusion- EllisDon

Michelle Chang- Director of People & Culture- MAD Elevator

Tiffany Connauton- Culture Program Advisor- Shell Canada

Chandran Fernado- Managing Partner- Matrix 360

Judaline Cassidy- Founder – Tools & Tiaras

AND MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED!

YOUTH PANEL :

Moderated by: Nicole Anderson- Windsor Essex Small Business Association

Featuring:

Riya Karumanchi, SmartCane

Hana Rauf, Girls of Change

Odyanne Loradain- Little Footprints Big Steps

AND MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED!

We look forward to having you tune in, and join this conversation while also enjoying:

A Key Note address from a soon to be announced female leader, who is leading charge when it comes to creating a gendered balanced workforce

An opportunity to connect and network with other women & female leaders, virtually within the event platform immediately following the event

Awards! Tune in as we recognized young female Dreamers that are doing big things in their community, along with local businesses that are implementing Diversity & Inclusion, as well as recognizing male allies that are helping us to create a more gendered balanced workforce

A LIMITED VIP Experience box, full of items from North American companies that are female owned or operated, including The Tea Girl, Made with Local, Fusion Gourmet Foods, Ecovana hair products, Build a Dream Swag and MORE! This box is valued at over $200!