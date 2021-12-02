MOMENTUM 2021: The Canadian National Men’s Issues Conference

Sat, Dec 11th | ONLINE | ONLY $20.21!

Register at https://equalitycanada.com/momentum2021/

Men are socialized to be strong and stoic. As a result, they often avoid seeking the help and support they need. Meanwhile, community services geared to boys, men and fathers are badly underdeveloped. All of this is happening just as boys and men face a crisis in their health and well-being.

Male suicide rates are rising just as their university enrolment numbers are falling. Men are twice as likely as women to abuse drugs or alcohol, and comprise over 75% of the emergency shelter population. As more couples divorce or separate, more children suffer the serious consequences of father-absence.

James Garbarino

Lost Boys: Why Our Sons Turn Violent and How We Can Save Them

James Garbarino is Professor of Psychology, Loyola University, and Author of Lost Boys: Why Our Sons Turn Violent and How We Can Save Them”. In 1991, he undertook missions for UNICEF to assess the impact of the Gulf War upon children in Kuwait and Iraq. The National Conference on Child Abuse and Neglect honored Dr. Garbarino with its first C. Henry Kempe Award.

Robert Whitley

“Men’s Issues and Men’s Mental Health: An Introductory Primer” Book Launch

Rob Whitley is Associate Professor of Psychiatry, McGill University, and a Research Scientist at the Douglas Research Centre. Whitley has published over 150 academic papers related to social and cultural psychiatry, and he is the author of a forthcoming book Men’s Issues and Men’s Mental Health (Springer, 2021), which is devoted to various men’s issues including male suicide, substance use issues in men, ADHD in boys, low educational attainment in young men and the impact of divorce on men’s mental health.

Naz Ghodrati

Male Victims Journey

Naz Ghodrati, MBACP AIP, is currently Domestic Abuse Training and Coordination manager in a Greater Manchester (UK) Local Authority, where she has worked to incorporate first of their kind services for men in the UK.

Courtney Gini

Courtney Gini is Police Constable, Community Partnerships & Engagement Unit, Toronto Police Service. She has served in a variety of investigative and specialized units including the Criminal Investigative Bureau, the Family Services Unit, School Resource Officer, Crime Prevention Officer and Community Relations Officer. Courtney is currently assigned to the Community Partnerships and Engagement Unit where she is a Co-Chair for FOCUS Toronto Situation Tables

James Shelley

The Equity Gap in Higher Education: Why are Men Being Left Behind?

James Shelley is Director of the Men’s Resource Center at Lakeland Community College in Ohio. He founded the Center in 1996, one of the first dedicated programs in higher education to support male students. Because of his vantage point over the past 25 years, Shelley has been widely interviewed for his views on challenges faced by college men.

Williams Collins

The Origins of the Gender Empathy Gap and How to Defeat It

In addition to a PhD in theoretical physics and a successful career in mechanical engineering, William Collins published a book on male disadvantages, The Empathy Gap: Male Disadvantages and the Mechanisms of Their Neglect. His blog is The Illustrated Empathy Gap.

John Robson

Downstream of Culture: Politics and Gender Equity in the 2020 and 2021 Elections

John Robson is Executive Director of the Climate Discussion Nexus, a documentary filmmaker, and columnist for the National Post, Epoch Times and Loonie Politics. He is contributing editor to the Dorchester Review. Robson is also an adjunct professor at Augustine College.

Alexandra Lysova

Intimate partner abuse against men and its representation in Canada

Alexandra Lysova, PhD, is an Associate Professor in the School of Criminology at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver. Professor Lysova will share an overview several major research findings related to the rates of male intimate partner victimization in Canada and internationally, men’s experiences with help-seeking, issues involving children in these relationships, and some preliminary findings related to spousal homicides against men, the subject of her current research.

Paul Nathanson

Paul Nathanson, PhD, is a retired researcher in religious studies. With Katherine K. Young, he wrote a landmark series of four books from McGill-Queen’s University Press on ideological feminism and its cultivation of misandry for ideological and political purposes: Spreading Misandry: The Teaching of Contempt for Men in Popular Culture (2001); Legalizing Misandry: From Public Shame to Systemic Discrimination against Men (2006); Sanctifying Misandry: Goddess Ideology and the Fall of Man (2011); and Replacing Misandry: A Revolution History of Men (2015).

George Piskor

Shared Parenting- Evaluating Myths and Stereotypes

Starting with an international overview of the prevalence of shared parenting, this presentation examines the historical arguments pro and con shared parenting. George W. Piskor MASc, SM, LLM, is Past President of the Canadian Equal Parenting Council(CEPC); member of the Advisory Council of the National Parents Organization (NPO) and on the Board of the International Council of Shared Parenting (ICSP).

Ilan Srulovicz

What is a Man? Egard Watch Company’s brilliant PSA video celebrates masculinity.

Ilan Srulovicz is CEO and Founder of Egard Watch Co., a watch brand known for its strong stance on issues affecting men. In response to Gillette’s PSA video demonizing men and masculinity, Egard released their own “What is a Man?” video, celebrating the best of what it means to be a man. The video has received over 6 million views.