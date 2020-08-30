NACDI – CULTURAL DIPLOMACY AS CRITICAL PRACTICE

The North American Cultural Diplomacy Initiative (NACDI) presents its virtual research summit, Cultural Diplomacy as Critical Practice, on Thursday, September 24 to Friday, September 25, 2020.

NACDI is convening three research summits to consider The Cultural Relations Approach to Diplomacy: Practice, Players, Policy. These summits are intended to generate scholarship that treats cultural diplomacy as a multi-directional, inclusive and potentially activist practice that encompasses a diverse range of actors and their networks.

This first summit, Cultural Diplomacy as Critical Practice, brings together academics and practitioners from both sides of the culture-diplomacy divide to consider the potential of a cultural relations approach in the practice of diplomacy broadly understood. This summit will be held virtually as Zoom e-panels and consist of three sessions involving a working group of approximately 30 participants.

NACDI Collaborator and Goethe-Institut Toronto Program Curator Jutta Brendemuehl is participating in the summit with a focus on questions around Session 2: Beyond State Centrism: Addressing the Limits of Diplomacy.