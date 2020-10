NoTimeToWait 2020 is Canada’s first Youth-HIV Leadership Conference that provides young Canadians with an opportunity to further their knowledge on HIV-related issues and develop the advocacy skills necessary to carry out sustainable initiatives.

NoTimeToWait attendees will become key stakeholders in ending the HIV epidemic by 2030.

NoTimeToWait will be held virtually on November 21 – 22. Check out more information and register here: https://notimetowait.ca/