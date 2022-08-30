Ripple Foundation’s Creative Literacy Conference for Youth

100% volunteer-run education charity, Ripple Foundation unveils its inaugural virtual conference, headlined by New York Times bestselling author, Nic Stone. Advocating creative literacy among Canadians in grades four to 12, the conference, Express. Inspire. Connect., takes place on Saturday, October 1st, 2022.

Kids, tweens and teens across the country are gearing up for a highly-anticipated day of workshops, giveaways, roundtables, experiential activities, plenary sessions and more. Designed to encourage expression, inspire the next generation to explore creative writing skills in educational, professional and personal settings, and connect on topics that matter to them, attendees will also hear from inspiring special guests, including Canada’s first Olympic Cycling Gold Medallist and author, Lori-Ann Muenzer.

The first 100 ticket-buyers will be entered into a giveaway to win a signed copy of Stone’s latest book, Fast Pitch. As well as making the conference possible, ticket sales, sponsorships and donations will support Ripple Foundation’s free programs throughout the year that include weekly Write It Workshops and Wave Blogs to equip Canada’s next generation with the creative literacy skills they need to succeed.

Learn more about the event and purchase tickets here: expressinspireconnect.com