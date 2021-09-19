Election

THE CITY IS [NOT] A TREE: THE URBAN ECOLOGIES OF DIVIDED CITIES

THE CITY IS [NOT] A TREE: THE URBAN ECOLOGIES OF DIVIDED CITIES is the 1st Edition of an international conference.

Sep 19, 2021

THE CITY IS [NOT] A TREE: THE URBAN ECOLOGIES OF DIVIDED CITIES is the 1st Edition of an international conference to be held in Pretoria, South Africa, on 5-7 July 2022, and your research will have the chance to be one of the selected papers to get published in the Scopus-indexed ASTI book series by Springer along with meeting professors and researchers from across the globe.

Additional Details

Location Address - Staatsartillerie Rd, Pretoria West, Pretoria, 0183, South Africa

Event Price - 400

Date And Time
Sun, Sep 19th, 2021 @ 09:00 AM to
Sun, Sep 19th, 2021 @ 05:00 PM

Event Types
Conference

Event Category
Community Events

Event Tags

